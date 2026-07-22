How To DIY A Van, Minivan, SUV, Or Even A Hatchback Into A Camper On A Budget

Any quality camper needs a good sleeping area, and while throwing a cushion behind your head and napping on the front seat is fine for some quick rest, it's not ideal for a purpose-built adventure vehicle. Luckily, the options available to those with a van, or minivan, are plentiful. Pop-top roofs provide a sleeping space that doesn't encroach on the vehicle's interior space, and similarly, a roof-mounted tent is useful. For those on a tighter budget, these suggestions might be a little pricey, with pop-top roofs commanding between $7,000 and $15,000 fully fitted, or up to $50,000 for more luxuriously appointed systems. Meanwhile, roof-mounted tents are commonly priced between $1,700 and $5,000, depending on the style and build.

A value-oriented approach would be to purchase an inflatable mattress, specifically one that sits atop folded-down rear seats, making it suitable for hatchbacks and wagons. They take up very little space when not inflated and provide a comfortable rest platform when set up. The best news is that inflatable mattresses — complete with a pump and pillows — are available for under $100. Be sure to measure your vehicle's cargo length with the rear seats down to ensure a proper fit, and remain aware that pet claws or loose cargo can pose puncture risks. Insulating materials beneath an air mattress are often necessary in cold weather camping environments to retain warmth. Insulation solutions can include closed-cell foam pads, reflective insulation barriers, or self-inflating air pads.

Don't forget to bring bedding, and budget $15 or more for some stick-on window covers to facilitate privacy, light blockage, and temperature regulation. For ventilation, consider leaving a window or two open just a crack, with some cheap $15 bug screens in place. Spending a few dollars on some earplugs is also worthwhile.