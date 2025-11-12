These Are Your Favorite Foods To Eat While Driving

No one loves eating while they drive. All of us, given the choice, would pick somewhere else to engage in the ritual of fueling our bodies — a kitchen counter, a table, a couch in front of a TV with mindless YouTube playing. But sometimes we're forced to make due with eating en route, sometimes a long drive takes us straight through a meal, and we just need the calories so we can keep on trucking. In those situations, what do you pick to eat?

That's the question I asked all of you earlier this week, and today I'm sorting through your answers for my favorites. Plenty of you are buzzkills, refusing to let anything beyond a bottle of water in your cars, but the rest of you seem to be normal human beings capable of recognizing that a car is just an object, and it's okay to sully the interior with the smell of a chili dog. Let's take a look at the foods you picked.