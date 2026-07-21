NASA Is Looking For A Few Good Introverts For A Simulated Moon/Mars Mission

Of course you want to fly in a rocket ship and live on Mars, but would you actually do it? You can't put off the answer any longer, because NASA is recruiting right now. Four good people with the Right Stuff (plus two alternates) will be selected for the Moon and Mars Exploration Analog, or MMEA. For this program, you will fly all the way to Mars for months, then live there for more months, and then fly all the way back for even more months. As you may have guessed, there's just one small detail: You won't actually do these things. You'll never leave the Earth at all. You'll just get to do all the boring drudgery (live and work in cramped quarters without running water on a year-long group project) without any of the glory. But without you, NASA's upcoming plans for a Moon Base might suffer.

The basic idea here is to take two earlier real-world simulations, or "analogs," and combine them into the first end-to-end mission to Mars. The Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) was a program to test how crews can thrive in a small spacecraft environment for extended periods. For this, NASA built a physical replica, recruited "astronauts" through the same rigorous process as actual astronauts, trained them for a mission, and then stuck them inside the spaceship for months. That was the easy one! The Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) took place in a model Martian habitat, complete with a simulated Mars-like exterior (basically a glorified sandbox). The first CHAPEA trial covered 378 days of "living" on another planet; the second is ongoing right now, scheduled to end in October. MMEA will use both constructions to simulate the whole trip, from liftoff to life on Mars to the voyage home.

Being a bold explorer is one thing, but choosing to live the day-to-day life of one without actually going anywhere might take a certain type of crazy. A very certain type: specifically, a U.S. citizen between the ages of 30 and 55 who's no taller than 6'2" and also has a science or engineering degree. Oh, and you can't have dietary restrictions, you can't be a sleepwalker, and you need to pass a modified Class III flight physical. Plus, pass a psychological assessment. You can't be crazy, after all. If that sounds like you, and you ever wanted to go to Mars without ever going to Mars, NASA is recruiting.