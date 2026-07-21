What Do Salvage Yards Do With The Gas In Junked Cars?

Gasoline is expensive, and you're desperate for a way to reduce your weekly bill at the pump. I'll let you know right now that you aren't going to be able to buy discounted "used" gasoline from your local pick-and-pull car salvage yard. And before you ask, you won't be able to go into the yard and siphon the tank of a wrecked car.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, cars are the most recycled commodity in America, with around 12 million sent to the wrecker every year (about 33,000 a day!) per Recycling International. Many were junked with gas in the tank, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires that every one of them is drained of all fluids before it gets parted out. So what happens to all of that old gasoline?

Cars can't just drive into the junkyard and sit there. They have to be processed before they can be released out into the yard, where they'll never move under their own power again. Every fluid has to be captured before it can be spilled out in the wild, including gasoline, oil, windshield washer fluid, power steering fluid, and the Freon in the car's air-conditioning system. All of these fluids are the responsibility of the yard to properly dispose. Some of the yards I've been to put the innocuous fluids, like washer fluid, into a gallon jug to resell for a buck or two. So why can't they just do that with gasoline?

Well, for one thing, getting the permits and complying with regulations to resell gasoline would be extremely expensive. I can't imagine what it would cost to cover the liability of selling an unknown octane- or ethanol-content gasoline to some Joe off the street.