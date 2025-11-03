Don't Just Pour It Out – How To Get Rid Of Old Gas The Right Way

If you've got a forgotten jerry can in your garage that smells more like paint thinner than unleaded, congrats! You're the proud owner of stale gasoline ... and an early dementia. Fuel, whether diesel or gasoline, is the lifeline of a vehicle. Regular gasoline typically breaks down after three to six months. Even high octane and premium gas for modern engines last only around nine months. Add in rust, moisture, and other foreign matter, and you've got a concoction that will gum up injectors and corrode metal parts.

Many drivers assume old fuel just "loses a little kick." In truth, it goes through an entire chemical change, turning into varnish-like liquid that is arduous for the engine to burn. Then come the dreadful problems like inability to start, raspy idle, and even loss of power. Modern ethanol blends amplify these issues -– ethanol attracts water, and once phase separation kicks in, it's game over.

The kicker is that stale gasoline isn't just bad for your car, but everything else. Dumping on the ground or down a drain can contaminate soil and groundwater, creating an environmental nightmare – it's not called hazardous waste for nothing. So no, you can't just pour it into the dirt and hope nature handles it. Spoiler: mother nature doesn't run on gasoline.