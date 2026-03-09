5 Things To Know Before You Buy A Classic Car

Six things, actually. Because the first thing is, technically, understanding what constitutes "classic" when it comes to cars, and that varies by state. Generally, 25 years is the point at which a car graduates from being merely old to classic, and may be registered as such. Or not, depending on your plans for how you'll drive it — assuming it's drivable to begin with.

If you've bought and sold classic cars before, you've probably got things down to a science, with tales of the occasional deal-gone-sideways to drop into Cars & Coffee conversation. You may already be tracking which classic cars were hot, but have dipped into temptation territory. For those of us who've been wanting to jump into the classic car pool, but have little or no experience, it can be as overwhelming as it is exciting. There's a ton of information out there to sift through. If that sounds daunting, it's also good news.

The path from dream to driveway can be satisfying or frustrating, depending quite a bit on one's perspective and expectations — both of which are shaped before taking the keys. With that in mind, and to make the adventure more approachable, we've narrowed it down to five things to know before you buy a classic car, from simply knowing what you want to getting a trustworthy pre-purchase inspection.