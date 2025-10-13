5 Of The Rarest Antique Engines Ever Built

In 2025, most automakers are pretty much doing the same thing. Everybody builds crossovers, the majority of them have at least experimented with electrification, and, with exception only to the most extravagant and unattainable models, everyone is doing the same as each other under the hood. Wind the clock back a few years though, like 100 years or so, and the automotive world was a very different place. With respect to the automakers of old, it was sort of as if nobody really knew what they were doing, and so engineers would experiment with wild new ideas, looking to find brilliant new ways in which to do things. This was a time which pre-dated the standard three-pedal arrangement — a time in which just starting a car was something you'd have to get psyched up for.

As a result, we were gifted with some pretty wild and wacky engines during this time. Engines which were produced in tiny numbers too, as experimental models, and it's these engines which are now extremely rare and cherished possessions. While there are countless examples of interesting engines from the antique car world, this article shines a spotlight on just five of the most brilliant and curious.