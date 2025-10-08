These Vintage Cars Deserve A Modern Model, According To Our Readers
After a long 25-year break, Ford finally brought back the Bronco for the 2021 model year, and it absolutely nailed it. Personally, I would argue the Bronco Sport was the bigger surprise, because I just couldn't believe Ford could turn the Escape into something that made one of my sisters-in-law trade in her Wrangler for a crossover, but I also won't pretend the actual Bronco wasn't exactly what it needed to be to take on the Jeep Wrangler.
It's also far from the only nameplate to take a nice, long break, only to return in a new and improved form for modern buyers to appreciate. OK, that doesn't always happen, because the Chevrolet Blazer exists, but some owners may actually like theirs. Possibly. Allegedly. I mean, they can't all be winners. But that also doesn't mean automakers shouldn't keep bringing back vintage names.
On Monday, we asked you which vintage cars you thought deserved a modern revival, and we ended up with way more responses than we could possibly include here. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.
Dodge Neon
Neon – like the 1st gen, and add an SRT variant to the mix. Or a Chrysler Neon and give it a Halcyon variant (In my head Halcyon is their performance EV moniker).
Suggested by: Someone Else
Volvo 240
Volvo 240/740 sedan and wagon, lean into a hybrid drive train give us a awd or rear wheel drive options. Keep it boxy but with that modern art museum take on the box with wheels, bonus bring back the split headrest.
Suggested by: TexasJalopySlinger
AMC Eagle
AMC Eagle Wagon
But it would have to be executed well. Bench seats, roll down rear window, corduroy interior, and actual ground clearance and 4WD
Suggested by: Mike Poster
Chevrolet Impala
I may be biased but the Impala. A large RWD sedan where ride comfort is the priority... hybrid four cylinder for the greenies, the 3.6 V6 with 310 hp provides plenty of grunt and efficiency for most buyers and an SS with the 6.2 for those who want the performance.
AWD as an option on at least the lower two tiers will boost sales and a manual on the top trim for sure. Truthfully, a manual with the 310 hp V6 would be plenty fun as well.
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
Buick Riviera
hear me out, an EV Buick Riviera, specifically the 1965 Riviera, and it could have a modern design with that 60s era flourish
Suggested by: SithMafia
Toyota MR2
Toyota MR-2. And not a half-baked version like the MR-S. Lightweight, mid engined, rear drive, manual, affordable. Maybe borrow more of that BMW B48, it should provide enough power.
Suggested by: Fireonthehorizon
Mercury Cougar
Mercury Cougar EV based on the Mustang Mach-E. Classed up luxury interior, vertical grill styling. The Cougar had already deviated from it's mustang roots long ago so there wouldn't be as many purists complaining.
Suggested by: Bob Richardson
Chevrolet S10
Chevy S10, bring back the small truck
Suggested by: JaredOfLondon
Porsche 356
Porsche 356.
No, not because of the rather stupid prices those 50-year old souped-up Beetles command now, but at the opposite, for the concept : a small, affordable nimble car.
Of course it would be electric, as we are now firmly in the XXIst century, and an electric platform makes it easier to have a responsive and fun motor and a propulsion setup in a small format.
If it's low enough, it should be aerodynamic enough to contend with a small battery too
And why not one with the charming, goofy esthetics of the 356 or at least something related?
To be perfectly in line with the concept, it should be based on a mass-production propulsion car. Why not the ID3?
Suggested by: Niko PetrHead