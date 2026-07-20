You May Guess Ferrari, Maybe Lamborghini, But This Was The Last Gated Manual Sports Car

The gated stick defined an era of exotics and is widely regarded as one of the coolest shifters ever. Most people would guess the last production car sold with a storied gated manual shifter would land on Ferrari or Lamborghini. After all, those names practically invented the craze. But the last production car to leave a factory with a true mechanical gated manual wasn't Italian. It was German.

A gated shifter surrounds each gear position with an open metal framework — a gate — that physically guides the lever as you move between ratios. The original engineering purpose was practical: Gates prevented accidental engagement of the wrong gear in high-speed applications. By the time the R8 arrived, that function was largely solved by other means, but the gate still represented a tactile and visual statement that acknowledged the driver as the primary instrument.

The metallic click as the lever moves through the gate, the short deliberate throw between positions, the exposed mechanism sitting in open view: These are the things that turned gated shifters from a mechanical necessity into something closer to theater. Ferrari widely used them on its V8 and V12 models through the 1990s and into the 2000s. Lamborghini offered the same Graziano L140 gated manual as the R8 in the Gallardo. Even Pagani offered gated manuals in small numbers on the Utopia.