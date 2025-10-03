What Car Has The Coolest Shifter Ever?
Save for newer Teslas, the shifter is something you use pretty much every single time you get in your car. You use it so often, you probably take it for granted. Whether you drive an automatic or a manual, it's one of the most crucial touchpoints of any car. For the most part, they're pretty much whatever — function over form — but some automakers go above and beyond. Some designers go out of their way to make their shifters feel special, and that's what led me to today's question.
I want to know what car you think has the coolest shifter of all time. What car's shifter is so unique and interesting that it stands above the rest? Now, I'm not here to tell you what "cool" means. It can be anything from the way it looks to the way it feels to where it's placed or anything else your little heart desires. Of course, it can even be an automatic shifter — though it really shouldn't be. If you're going to be weird and wrong like that, save it for someone else's question, because I'm not interested in that kind of mentality.
My choice
Listen, there are plenty of really cool and interesting gear shifters to go with. Ferrari's gated manual is one of them. So is the first-generation Audi R8's. You could even pick something with the unbelievable precision of the Acura Integra Type S or Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, but here's the thing: they're not as cool as the Volvo Spaceball shifter that came in the Volvo S60 R.
The Spaceball is like nothing else from this planet. I mean, just look at it. No other car has anything like it, and everyone knows uniqueness is a huge part of coolness. Gated transmissions are a dime a dozen in comparison to this. On top of that, it was fitted to what was either a midsize sedan or wagon. It was so out of place that it just heightened how weird, awesome, and cool it was. You can argue against it all you want, but you're wrong.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you all drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car came with the coolest shifter ever? As always, I'm going to be giving away extra points to those of you who explain why your choice is so cool.