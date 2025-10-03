What Car Has The Coolest Shifter Ever?

Save for newer Teslas, the shifter is something you use pretty much every single time you get in your car. You use it so often, you probably take it for granted. Whether you drive an automatic or a manual, it's one of the most crucial touchpoints of any car. For the most part, they're pretty much whatever — function over form — but some automakers go above and beyond. Some designers go out of their way to make their shifters feel special, and that's what led me to today's question.

I want to know what car you think has the coolest shifter of all time. What car's shifter is so unique and interesting that it stands above the rest? Now, I'm not here to tell you what "cool" means. It can be anything from the way it looks to the way it feels to where it's placed or anything else your little heart desires. Of course, it can even be an automatic shifter — though it really shouldn't be. If you're going to be weird and wrong like that, save it for someone else's question, because I'm not interested in that kind of mentality.