Here's What You Should Study If You Want To Be An Auto Mechanic

Whether you're a lifelong gearhead who's dreamt for years of opening their own auto body shop or just an enterprising person willing to get their hands dirty for well-paying, in-demand, and satisfying work, now is a great time to break into the auto repair industry. However, knowing what you want to do and knowing how to get there are completely different things, and transitioning from thinking to doing takes some research. We're here to help make that process smoother and make starting out the easiest part of your journey toward being an auto mechanic.

For starters, any aspiring auto mechanic needs to get their high school diploma or their GED. This is the baseline educational requirement for most jobs, and it's no different for auto mechanics. You can be a genius with a wrench, but without a high school diploma or equivalent, you might have a hard time landing a job. Math, reading, communication, reasoning, and even attendance are all areas where your bosses at the shop will want to verify that you have some level of skill. If you don't have a high school diploma, you can still prove these skills by taking the General Education Development test.

Once you've achieved that, you can seek further education, whether that's an associate degree, a bachelor's degree, an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification, a brand certification, or other specialty certs. The more you can prove you know, the better. And these days, it also helps to know as much about wrenching on cars with combustion engines as it does to know about electric car maintenance. The EV market is growing quickly, after all.