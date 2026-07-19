How To Fix Dents Yourself So You Can Avoid An Expensive Repair Bill

Finding a fresh dent in your pristine car can feel like a punch in the gut. And no matter how careful you are and how much you baby your ride, you're bound to experience the pain of an unexpected dent eventually. Thankfully, many dents are easy to repair on your own with just a little bit of know-how and the right tools. While there are many parts of cars that even experienced DIYers shouldn't tackle on their own, fixing dents is mostly harmless, and failure doesn't run much risk of increasing the repair bill by a lot.

The first method to try when doing your own dent repair is a real DIYer's special. It may look janky while you're doing it, but you can't argue with the results. First, determine whether you can access the other side of the panel where the dent is. This is easiest on plastic bumpers, but it can be done on metal and in other sections of the vehicle. Boil a pot of water and then pour it over the dented area to heat the dented material. If that's not feasible, try using a hair dryer to heat the area instead. Then, simply push from the inside and see if the dent pops out. It may sound crazy, but trust the process.

If that method doesn't prove fruitful, your next step is to reheat the area. For a plastic dent, you can spray compressed air on the heated area to rapidly cool it and force the material to pop back out. For a dent in either plastic or metal, try busting out your plunger. Suction it to the heated dent and start pulling. It should pop out relatively quickly. On metal, this may only be enough to shrink the dent.