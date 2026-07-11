What EV Owners Need To Know About Electric Car Maintenance

EVs have regenerative braking, which leaves very little work for the traditional brake components like rotors, pads, and calipers. That might seem like a good thing, since they aren't going to be worn out as quickly, but it also creates a problem. In an internal combustion car, the heat generated by frequent braking removes moisture from the steel rotors. But since EV brakes are used less often, moisture from rain or humidity often stays, leading to rotor corrosion.

Brake calipers also suffer from a lack of use. In this case, an unused caliper can dry out and seize. Many EV owners in northern climates must perform a brake service that involves a teardown, cleaning, and re-lubrication of the caliper pins and shims every 12 months. Brake fluid also needs to be checked consistently since it absorbs moisture from its surrounding air. Over time, that moisture will corrode the internals of the anti-lock braking system.

Regardless of whether they're internal combustion vehicles or EVs, most cars use similar brake fluid grades and follow similar maintenance intervals. However, it's still worth knowing that some fluid is specially engineered to support electric vehicles. Liqui Moly provides an example of this with DOT 5.1 EV brake fluid. According to the oil maker, special additives in the fluid help prevent spot corrosion due to extended periods of inactivity. It's also made with high boiling points, as the general heaviness of EVs causes increased heat when braking. Plus, the DOT 5.1 EV fluid claims to have a low viscosity which helps transmit brake pulses more effectively, improving anti-lock braking and electronic stability control sensitivity.