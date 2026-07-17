These Are Your Favorite Beach Cars

It's beach season, folks. The sun is out, the water is cool, and conditions are perfect for you to lounge around in the sand — unless of course you live in the Northeast, like me, where we're blanketed in such thick wildfire smoke that late afternoon looks like dusk and midday looks like a mid-budget TV show is setting a scene in Mexico. In that case, maybe stay inside.

For the rest of you, though, beach season is upon you. Earlier this week, I asked you all what cars you'd like to take to the beach, and you had a wealth of responses. Some others of you also had responses that can be boiled down to "some sort of vehicle," which isn't really all that specific. Sorry, try again next time. The rest of you, though, should read through and see what your compatriots said — and whether you earned inclusion yourself in the list of the best beach cars.