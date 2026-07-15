Friends, it's beach season. I'm spending every day I can spare lounging on soft sand under hot sun, eating hot dogs and throwing various frisbees around in the waves of of the Atlantic ocean, and I encourage you to do the same. But while my access to the beach is covered by trains and buses, yours is likely going to require an automobile of your own. So, today we ask: What's the best beach car?

When I picture a beach car, I imagine something that'll let you pile friends in — ideally over the doors, through a lowered convertible top, rather than through them — and head up the Pacific Coast Highway towards whatever beaches are off PCH. This is a prime situation for a Wrangler, Bronco, or an old Blazer, but I posit that there's a better beach car that flies under the radar: The cheapest E36 M3 convertible you can get your hands on.