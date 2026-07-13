Why 2 Million Tires Ended Up On The Ocean Floor Near Florida In The '70s

Now, artificial reefs aren't a new concept. They weren't even new in the early 1970s, really. As early as the 18th century, people have been sinking objects with the intent of encouraging marine life. Mind you, those efforts weren't focused on environmental reasons. It was all about the fishing. Fast forward two centuries, and fishermen were still at it, this time seeking to add to the population of game fish east of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Enter Broward Artificial Reef Incorporated and professor of ocean engineering at Florida Atlantic University, Ray McAllister.

McAllister — one of the founding members of BARINC – gained the approval of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create a sprawling artificial reef as part of the Osborne Reef project. To accomplish the task, BARINC assembled a volunteer flotilla of over 100 privately owned boats to accompany the USS Thrush in submerging over two million tires in thousands of joined bundles. It probably seemed like a good idea at the time, but much to the dismay of McAllister, BARINC, and the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, the initiative failed. Miserably. Yes, that Goodyear — one of the few tire brands still making tires in America.

Very little marine life – coral or fish — paid the tires any mind. Worse yet, the nylon and steel couplings that bound the tire bundles failed over time, releasing tires into the current. Pair that with storm activity, and the wayward tires were free to do their best wrecking ball impression against the existing coral. If that wasn't bad enough, some tires came to a rest on the nearby coral, inhibiting further growth and harming marine populations.