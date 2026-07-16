The Blue Angels' Too-Low Beach Flyover Was Dangerous As Hell And Shouldn't Have Happened, But The Video Still Kicks Ass
The Blue Angels held its annual "Breakfast with the Blues" event on Wednesday in Pensacola Beach, Florida, a small city that sits on the Gulf of Belgium, just east of a the Good At Football line. This year, attendees got a little more excitement than usual when one of the pilots blew by much lower than they were supposed to. Like way lower. Low enough that, according to the Independent, the Navy says it plans to conduct a review of the pilot's actions, after video showed "beachgoers screaming and their chairs and umbrellas tumbling after soaring over them at an exceptionally low altitude."
In its statement, Naval Air Station Pensacola said:
During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas.
The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority. Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.
At the moment, the Navy hasn't released the name of the pilot, nor has it said how close to sea level they got, but based on the video we have available, they appear to have violated FAA General Operating and Flight Rules Section 91.119(b), which states:
Over congested areas – Over any congested area of a city, town, or settlement, or over
any open-air assembly of persons, an altitude of 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle
within a horizontal radius of 2,000 feet of the aircraft.
In addition to likely violating FAA safety standards and putting civilians in danger, the Navy probably didn't give the pilot permission to fly that low, and no matter what you saw in "Top Gun," calling an audible in a $65 million fighter jet is how pilots lose their wings. Based on the video, there's no reason the Navy shouldn't ground the guilty pilot. Still, that doesn't mean witnessing the flyover wasn't one of the most incredible things the people on the beach will ever experience. Everyone saying it was awesome is completely correct.
Dangerous is awesome
Anyone telling you the flyover's awesomeness makes up for the pilot's decision to ignore what he was told, break the law, and put civilian lives in danger is a moron. Remember the Huntington Beach helicopter crash last fall that sent five people to the hospital? Stuff happens, and if that stuff was predictable, it wouldn't happen. But when one attendee told ABC News, "I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing," I fully believe her.
Coincidentally, I actually have a little experience with too-low flyovers myself. In fact, I know exactly what it feels like when an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot violates FAA safety standards to give the crowd a better show. Not because I was in Pensacola this week, but because I was in Bobby Dodd stadium for the 2009 Georgia Tech-Wake Forest football game that included a too-low flyover of its own. And let me tell you, it's still one of the coolest things I've ever experienced.
Of course, it was only cool because no one crashed, and the pilots effectively lost their careers over the what they claimed was a complete and total accident. But no one in that stadium was thinking about whether or not the pilots may have broken any laws or mixed up barometric and radar altitude. All we cared about was the fact that two F/A-18 Super Hornets had just flown right over our heads. It was beyond exhilarating, especially for a bunch of engineering nerds who had never done anything more exciting than a big raid in DOTA.
The attendee who said, "It was huge because it was so close. All of our tents got knocked down... It was worth it. It was awesome," was right. And everyone there will probably remember that flyover for the rest of their lives. They're just lucky the pilot didn't crash and kill anyone.