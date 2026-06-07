The Pros And Cons Of Plastic Adhesives Vs. Plastic Welding For Car Repairs

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Did you know that plastics can be welded, like metal? It's a pretty common practice in the automotive industry. But this doesn't apply to all plastics and some forms of welding are complex enough to require training. The barrier to entry can be pretty high, as most welding equipment is not cheap. Still, you can get pretty strong bonds for those plastics that can be welded. The resulting repair tends to be a lot more durable, as it's typically able to stand up to vibrations and high temperatures.

Using plastic adhesives doesn't result in quite as strong a bond, but they do work. In fact, they're the only choice for plastics that can't be welded. Plastic adhesives are also easier to use for amateurs, from a learning standpoint. However, the procedure can be much more tedious than welding and, let's face it, not as fun. It's not just a matter of laying down some glue between plastic pieces. There is a lot of cleaning and sometimes sanding involved. There is also the time it takes to cure, which makes the process much more time-consuming than welding. On the other hand, tools are much cheaper and adhesives can be used to bond different types of plastics together, as well as bonding the plastic to other materials, like fiberglass or metal.

Plastic repair is important since plastics make up significant parts of your car. For example, bumper fascias are often made from plastic.