This YouTuber Is Building A Brand New 1967 Ford Mustang From The Ground Up

It's not every day that you see someone build a car from scratch, let alone a 1967 Mustang Fastback. But here's YouTube channel 1194video shedding light on how it can be done. Much like many other builds on YouTube, the project is still pretty much a work in progress, having started a few years back.

His videos are at least three years old at this point, and only recently has the host updated us on where things are headed. As of now, the 1967 Fastback is barebones, awaiting an engine and transmission install per the latest update. But our focus is on the 41-minute video that walks us through the entire process of building that shell from the ground up with parts mostly sourced from Dynacorn and Scott Drake via Classic Industries.

As you can see from the video, before welding everything together, he first dry-fits the panels to check alignment, then uses several clamps and sheet metal screws to temporarily keep them in place. Having another '67 Mustang — which has seen better days — as a reference really helped the host with measurements and fitment.

As explained in one of the other videos from his Mustang playlist, going his route would cost significantly less than buying a shell outright, which you most certainly can. At the time of the upload, a Fastback shell (Part number: MS67FB) cost $17,500 before crating and shipping fees, which is now $18,950, according to Dynacorn's website. But his way of individually sourcing the floor pan, side structures, quarter panels, firewall, frame rails, and so on came in significantly cheaper, at just under $11,000. However, the time and effort it takes to properly line and weld them up is quite substantial, requiring a lot of skill and patience.