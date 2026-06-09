This Is The Last Car Part DIYers Should Attempt To Build Themselves

If you've subscribed to Mat Armstrong's YouTube channel, you probably know that he has plenty of experience fiddling with uber-expensive cars that've seen better days. Of particular interest is how he and his team deal with deployed airbags, which, if you're not aware, are not meant to be reusable and, therefore, require replacement. Despite Mat's mechanical know-how and creative thinking, what you likely won't find him doing is replacing the factory airbags with a DIY substitute he cooked up in his garage.

However, that's precisely what YouTube channel Turnah81 did — conjure up a homemade airbag and test it in his shed. Part of the experiment was a DIY mannequin and a car seat taken straight out of his personal car, all set up on a sophisticated movable platform. The test highlights exactly why you should never try to build your own airbag — his at-home airbag solution was about as useful as an appendix.

Because our YouTube protagonist didn't want to go through all the complicated computer bits, he devised a much simpler mechanism. Using a battery and an inertial fuel-cut-off switch, a rudimentary airbag — fashioned from an old pillow case stuffed into a PVC tube with an olive jar lid — is inflated by supplying compressed air instead of relying on pyrotechnics, as would be the case on a normal factory-supplied airbag. While the first attempt was a resounding failure, he did introduce updates, which improved things but only slightly. Undeterred, he then decided to use good old combustion, setting fire to a combustible liquid to speed up the deployment process — similar to unconventionally filling up or reseating a stubborn tire. The attempt went about as well as you may suspect — it was even slower. The takeaway? Don't DIY an airbag.