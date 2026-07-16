Yay, The Morgan Supersport Is Coming To America! Boo, We Only Get The Four-Cylinder Engine

Morgan is finally bringing its fastest and most advanced sports car to America. Except, when it gets here, it won't be quite as advanced or as fast. That's because the United States-spec Morgan Supersport won't have a turbocharged straight-six engine like the Euro-spec car. Instead, it'll have a turbocharged four-cylinder, paired exclusively to an automatic transmission.

East of the Atlantic, the Morgan Supersport uses BMW's B58 engine, a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque — and in Supersport 400 guise, that's bumped up to 396 horses. Our Supersport gets a BMW B46 engine, a 2.0-liter turbo-four that makes 255 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's not bad, especially since the Supersport weighs just 2,520 pounds, but it isn't as thrilling or as nice to listen to as the B58. The ZF-sourced 8-speed auto does the shifting in all Supersports, regardless of market, so at least we're not missing out on a manual.

Why don't we get the B58? As expected, it's emissions-related. The B58 engine Morgan uses in the Supersport overseas isn't exactly the same one that's available in the U.S., and therefore would have had to been homologated for American EPA regulations. For such a low-volume vehicle, it just wasn't worth the investment. So while it's a bummer to not get the big six-cylinder, it's not exactly Morgan's fault.