Next-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Will Be Even Lighter Than The ND And Still Offer A Manual Transmission

With the current Miata now in its 10th year of production, it's understandable that enthusiasts would be ready for a new version of their favorite roadster. Unless it's a hybrid. Or fully electric. That stuff adds weight, and a Miata is supposed to be as light as possible. But while it will probably be a while before we see the new Miata, if you were worried Mazda would ruin it in its quest to meet emissions regulations, we have some great news. Road & Track recently sat down with three of Mazda's senior executives to talk about the future of the Miata, and from the sound of it, you don't have anything to worry about.

First of all, instead of getting heavier, the goal is to actually make the NE Miata even lighter. And that means no hybrid system. Heck, it won't even use forced induction. Instead, Mazda plans to stick with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a manual transmission like God intended. It won't be significantly more powerful than the ND and may, in fact, come with a lower peak power figure, but who cares? Smaller, lighter Miata, baby!