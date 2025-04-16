Next-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Will Be Even Lighter Than The ND And Still Offer A Manual Transmission
With the current Miata now in its 10th year of production, it's understandable that enthusiasts would be ready for a new version of their favorite roadster. Unless it's a hybrid. Or fully electric. That stuff adds weight, and a Miata is supposed to be as light as possible. But while it will probably be a while before we see the new Miata, if you were worried Mazda would ruin it in its quest to meet emissions regulations, we have some great news. Road & Track recently sat down with three of Mazda's senior executives to talk about the future of the Miata, and from the sound of it, you don't have anything to worry about.
First of all, instead of getting heavier, the goal is to actually make the NE Miata even lighter. And that means no hybrid system. Heck, it won't even use forced induction. Instead, Mazda plans to stick with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a manual transmission like God intended. It won't be significantly more powerful than the ND and may, in fact, come with a lower peak power figure, but who cares? Smaller, lighter Miata, baby!
Make it lighter
While there are still plenty of questions about performance specs and design, Mazda's chief technical officer Ryuichi Umeshita made it clear the Japanes automaker has no intention of compromising when it comes to weight, telling Road & Track:
"What defines the MX-5?" asks Umeshita, who moved up to the new role of CTO at the start of this month but has worked for Mazda since 1988. "I would say the most important thing is that it is lightweight," he says, "and that the second most important thing is that it is lightweight."
"That is the key — whatever the future MX-5 is, it must be very light."
Just how light are we talking? Umeshita didn't give an exact figure, but he did say Mazda is "considering making it less than one tonne in weight, and less than four metres in length." Presumably, he was referring to a metric ton there, which would mean the NE Miata would weigh less than 2,200 pounds while also staying under 157 inches. That would make the new car more than 130 pounds lighter than the current Miata, with its length only increasing by a couple of inches at the absolute most, if it increases at all. If he was still around, Colin Chapman would definitely approve.
Sticking with a naturally aspirated engine
To save weight, Mazda plans to pass on a hybrid powertrain, as well as a turbocharger, and instead depend on a new, ultra-efficient engine designed to meet California's LEV IV and Europe's Euro 7 emissions requirements. If you're an engineer, Mazda believes it will be able to achieve that without the help of electrification by using "ultra-accurate metering to deliver the optimal stoichiometric fuel-air mixture throughout the rev range." Or if you aren't an engineer, Mazda's resident nerds (complimentary) are gonna use computers to make the engine more efficient. At least I think that's what that means.
And while the current Miata's 2.0-liter engine already makes a healthy 181 horsepower, the NE's engine will be even bigger, growing to 2.5 liters of displacement. And it'll still be paired with a manual transmission, too. As Umeshita told Road & Track, though, the larger displacement isn't because the Miata needs more power:
"If we go to Lambda:1, then naturally power will go down," admits Umeshita. "But in order to avoid that, we have defined the displacement to be 2.5 liters. So the power is very good, and the fuel economy will be very good."
Even more impressive is Umeshita's determination that Mazda will continue to combine the engine with a manual gearbox — another thing made much harder by tightening emissions standards. "Manual transmission has the direct feeling, the sense of Jinba Ittai," he said, referring to Mazda's expression for the unity of car and driver. "It is key for the package, at least for the MX-5."
New Miata when?
So that all sounds pretty exciting, and with the ND Miata already a decade old at this point, Mazda should have the new one ready to show off later this year or perhaps early next year, right? Not necessarily. Despite sharing several encouraging details with Road & Track, Mazda's executives didn't have anything to say about a potential timeline for the big reveal. And with Republican tariffs throwing the automotive world into chaos, it's entirely possible they don't know themselves.
Even Road & Track's description of the next-gen Miata's progress makes it sound like the design hasn't even been finalized yet. Patient Miata enthusiasts may be "pleased to learn that detailed thought is already being given to a fifth-generation version, one engineered to meet increasing tough emissions and safety standards around the world," but not everyone is so patient.
Then again, if the power-to-weight ratio will be about the same, and it'll still be about the same size, maybe it isn't such a big deal to wait until 2027 or later to see the new Miata. Just buy the current one or hold onto the one you already own, and it'll basically be the same experience. Besides, why should you wait multiple years to add some four-wheeled joy to your life?