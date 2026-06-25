Morgan's New Midsummer Coupe Is A Gorgeous Sports Car With A Wood Crossmember In The Roof

Dear lord, this thing is pretty. I've always been a sucker for Morgans, with their throwback designs and hilariously stubborn dedication to being old-school. But Morgan's new Midsummer might be the most stunning of them all. Sadly, Morgan is only making nine of them, all customer commissioned, and it doesn't seem like any will be coming to the U.S., so don't expect to see one on the road anytime soon. That's a damn shame, because a car as pretty as this deserves to be seen in the metal by as many people as possible.

If you're getting déjà vu, your instincts are correct. Morgan made a similarly limited Midsummer back in 2024, co-designed with Pininfarina and based on the Supersport. However, that Midsummer was a roadster, without a roof or proper windshield. Instead, each front passenger got little motorcycle-style windscreens low enough to only prevent bugs from entering their teeth. This new Midsummer is a fixed-head coupe, also co-designed with Pininfarina, and its stunning body reminds us of Morgan's AeroMax from the mid-2000s. Mechanically, the two are mostly the same, but the new coupe has a few structural differences due to the added roof.