Morgan's New Midsummer Coupe Is A Gorgeous Sports Car With A Wood Crossmember In The Roof
Dear lord, this thing is pretty. I've always been a sucker for Morgans, with their throwback designs and hilariously stubborn dedication to being old-school. But Morgan's new Midsummer might be the most stunning of them all. Sadly, Morgan is only making nine of them, all customer commissioned, and it doesn't seem like any will be coming to the U.S., so don't expect to see one on the road anytime soon. That's a damn shame, because a car as pretty as this deserves to be seen in the metal by as many people as possible.
If you're getting déjà vu, your instincts are correct. Morgan made a similarly limited Midsummer back in 2024, co-designed with Pininfarina and based on the Supersport. However, that Midsummer was a roadster, without a roof or proper windshield. Instead, each front passenger got little motorcycle-style windscreens low enough to only prevent bugs from entering their teeth. This new Midsummer is a fixed-head coupe, also co-designed with Pininfarina, and its stunning body reminds us of Morgan's AeroMax from the mid-2000s. Mechanically, the two are mostly the same, but the new coupe has a few structural differences due to the added roof.
It looks better with a roof
Morgan didn't just slap a roof on the Midsummer roadster and call it a day, even if it probably could have done so and sold the same number of them, for the same price, because rich people need things to buy to fill the voids in their souls. A whole new passenger structure, with billet aluminum A-pillars and a windshield that's bonded directly to the aluminum structure, was used in addition to the roof to improve the Midsummer's rigidity. The doors are also taller, which changes up the belt line and the view outward.
Inside, the cabin looks mostly the same as the roadster, and pretty typical for a Morgan. However, customers can get wild with their customization. This prototype — or, as Morgan calls, it the "artist's proof" — has a cream leather with teak wood inlays throughout, but customers can pick whichever sort of wood and leather combo they want. The wooden crossmember in the glass roof above the passengers' heads is pretty cool, too, and even the sun visors and rear-view mirror have teak accents.
It's BMW-powered, like most Morgans
Under that long hood is BMW's turbocharged 3.0-liter B58 inline-6, which in the roadster version made 335 horsepower, but Morgan doesn't say how much power the Midsummer coupe makes. Since that's also the same engine and power output in the Morgan Supersport 400, it seems likely that it's the same one here. That engine pairs to an 8-speed automatic, but a car with vintage sports car and a straight-six engine looks deserves a manual. Maybe since it's a commissioned car, if customers ask nicely enough and pay enough, Morgan will throw a manual in there instead. At least Morgan now has a new aluminum shifter instead of the old BMW-sourced one that always looked out of place.
Morgan never really disappoints, design-wise, but this new Midsummer is its best looking car in a long, long time. Perhaps ever. It's a shame that it's only making nine. How much? Well, as the tired saying goes, if you have to ask...