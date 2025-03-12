New Morgan Supersport Is A Sweet Modern Take On Classic Style

As well as making a lovely-looking Morgan, these updates have all been made with the aim of making the Supersport a Morgan that you could actually live with. It's for this reason that the trunk space was added and a new audio system installed that Morgan says can hear your screams over the rushing wind.

All this practicality will set you back around £85,000, which is equivalent to about $110,000 at today's rate. Sadly, while the Plus Four made a triumphant return to the U.S. last year, Car And Driver reports that Morgan doesn't plan to bring the Supersport Stateside at the moment.

So, if you need another reason to leave the country after everything that's going on right now, this could be the excuse that finally pushes you over the edge.