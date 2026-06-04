These Small, Funky Fiats Will Be The New Chrysler Arrow And Arrow Cross
Stellantis just outlined its bold plans to turn itself around by the end of the decade, and it's a doozy: $70 billion and 60 new models by 2030. It includes a slew of new products for Chrysler, as well, which has been languishing with pretty much one vehicle — the Pacifica — since the 300 died in 2023. Along with the new Airflow, the company teased two more sibling vehicles, the Arrow and Arrow Cross, to help fill out the lineup. Well, we're finally getting a better idea of just what those two vehicles are going to be with the reveal of the Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback.
While the Chrysler versions of these compact crossovers aren't expected to be one-to-one badge-swaps, they'll probably be pretty damn close. At Stellantis' Investor Day meeting in May, the automaker showed media a Grizzly Fastback badge as the Chrysler Arrow and Grizzly SUV as the Arrow Cross (I'd have thought it would be the other way around), and they apparently had "slightly revised front styling," according to Automotive News. The two cars are underpinned by the Transatlantic automaker's Smart Car platform, which is already used in small crossovers like the Citroën C3, Fiat Grande Panda and Opel Frontera.
Right now, there's no exact word on when the Arrow and Arrow Cross will enter production, but the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback are slated to start rolling down the line sometime in the second half of this year.
The Grizzly Arrow
I'd say that these two cars don't really look like Chryslers, but, to be fair, there's only one Chrysler on sale right now. That sort of means the design language and direction of the brand is up for grabs. No, they clearly don't carry the same sort of menacing swagger of the 300 or anything like that, but their clean, boxy designs are — at the very least — sort of interesting and non-offensive. Hell, it's not like the facelifted Pacifica is winning any beauty contests, either.
They're going to certainly be small, though — less than 177 inches long, AutoNews reports. That would make them just about 2 inches shorter than the Honda Civic Hatchback, which is — by no means — a large car. Still, Fiat says they'll have "best-in-class trunk capacity." They're also going to be available with gas, mild-hybrid and all-electric powertrains, but there's no word on what the Chryslers will end up getting.
On the inside, drivers are treated to a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a suite of driver safety features like automatic emergency braking, cyclist identification, drowsy driver detention and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control
Obviously, there's no word on what pricing will be for the Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross just yet, but we can glean a bit of information by looking at C3 Aircross and Frontera prices, which start at about $22,300 and $30,800, respectively, in Germany, according to AutoNews. That sort of pricing does make sense. At the Investor Day talk, the company did say nine of the vehicles it launches in the U.S. will be under $40,000, and two of them will end up being under $30,000.