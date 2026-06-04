These Small, Funky Fiats Will Be The New Chrysler Arrow And Arrow Cross

Stellantis just outlined its bold plans to turn itself around by the end of the decade, and it's a doozy: $70 billion and 60 new models by 2030. It includes a slew of new products for Chrysler, as well, which has been languishing with pretty much one vehicle — the Pacifica — since the 300 died in 2023. Along with the new Airflow, the company teased two more sibling vehicles, the Arrow and Arrow Cross, to help fill out the lineup. Well, we're finally getting a better idea of just what those two vehicles are going to be with the reveal of the Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback.

While the Chrysler versions of these compact crossovers aren't expected to be one-to-one badge-swaps, they'll probably be pretty damn close. At Stellantis' Investor Day meeting in May, the automaker showed media a Grizzly Fastback badge as the Chrysler Arrow and Grizzly SUV as the Arrow Cross (I'd have thought it would be the other way around), and they apparently had "slightly revised front styling," according to Automotive News. The two cars are underpinned by the Transatlantic automaker's Smart Car platform, which is already used in small crossovers like the Citroën C3, Fiat Grande Panda and Opel Frontera.

Right now, there's no exact word on when the Arrow and Arrow Cross will enter production, but the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback are slated to start rolling down the line sometime in the second half of this year.