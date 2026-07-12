When You Get An Overnight Test Drive From The Dealership, Read The Rules Carefully
New car prices have hit record highs, pushing the average monthly car payment to above $770, according to Experian's data. As new vehicles have become out of reach for many, the importance of a test drive has never been more significant. Almost a quarter of new car buyers are now getting 7-year loans, and that could become even more of a burden if the car you bought ends up not being what you were hoping for. Of course, a 30-minute test drive should do the trick, but extended test drives have become more popular for a reason. An overnight test drive, or one lasting up to four days, is more than enough to discover if the seats won't give you backaches on long drives, or if the rear doors open wide enough for the child seat — things that a short test drive won't reveal.
As more automakers and dealerships offer extended test-drive programs, car buyers should always read the fine print and avoid getting distracted by the thought of taking home a shiny new piece of metal. For instance, Cadillac has a 48-hour test drive offer for the Lyriq electric SUV, but there are rules. You must have a valid driver's license, insurance, and a current vehicle, which must be left at the dealership during the test-drive period. The vehicle should be driven no more than 200 miles and should be returned in mint condition. The rules will vary by brand or dealership. Tesla offers a 48-hour test drive that comes with similar rules: The vehicle should be driven no more than 200 miles at speeds not exceeding 85 mph. It also has an overnight test drive with a 110-mile limit. Meanwhile, some Alfa Romeo dealers have a strict 48-hour window, while others are more generous and offer 96-hour test-drive programs.
Overnight test drive rules vary from dealer to dealer
Since an overnight test drive typically requires leaving your existing car at the dealership, luxury dealerships can go further by pampering the vehicle while you're away. Some Land Rover dealers offer a somewhat paltry 50-mile mileage limit and could require a complete credit application. In return, they will wash, vacuum, and sanitize your old car. The service includes a free multi-point check-up, including fluid top-ups, tire checks, and battery inspections. The free wash and vacuum are not limited to Land Rover or Range Rover test drives, either. Some Lexus dealers strangely have the same overnight test drive rules as Land Rover. The conditions include possession of a valid driver's license, proof of insurance, and a 50-mile mileage limit. The dealer will also wash, vacuum, and inspect your old car during the test-drive period.
There are things to know before test-driving a car, but the point is to read the fine print before affixing your John Hancock on the agreement. Despite the distinct advantages of an overnight test drive, some dealers may demand a security deposit before approval, which is often around $500. The dealer can and will forfeit the deposit for late returns, for breaching the mileage limit, or if the car comes back with dents and scratches after the test drive.
Used vehicles have also joined the fun. CarMax allows potential used car buyers to test-drive a car for 24 hours. The agreement includes a 150-mile limit, and you can even schedule up to two 24-hour test drives within a particular 30-day period. Then again, not all vehicles on CarMax lots are eligible for overnight test drives, and the offer is not available for online, delivery, or express pickup buyers. Moreover, the offer is only valid at participating CarMax stores.