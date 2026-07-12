When You Get An Overnight Test Drive From The Dealership, Read The Rules Carefully

New car prices have hit record highs, pushing the average monthly car payment to above $770, according to Experian's data. As new vehicles have become out of reach for many, the importance of a test drive has never been more significant. Almost a quarter of new car buyers are now getting 7-year loans, and that could become even more of a burden if the car you bought ends up not being what you were hoping for. Of course, a 30-minute test drive should do the trick, but extended test drives have become more popular for a reason. An overnight test drive, or one lasting up to four days, is more than enough to discover if the seats won't give you backaches on long drives, or if the rear doors open wide enough for the child seat — things that a short test drive won't reveal.

As more automakers and dealerships offer extended test-drive programs, car buyers should always read the fine print and avoid getting distracted by the thought of taking home a shiny new piece of metal. For instance, Cadillac has a 48-hour test drive offer for the Lyriq electric SUV, but there are rules. You must have a valid driver's license, insurance, and a current vehicle, which must be left at the dealership during the test-drive period. The vehicle should be driven no more than 200 miles and should be returned in mint condition. The rules will vary by brand or dealership. Tesla offers a 48-hour test drive that comes with similar rules: The vehicle should be driven no more than 200 miles at speeds not exceeding 85 mph. It also has an overnight test drive with a 110-mile limit. Meanwhile, some Alfa Romeo dealers have a strict 48-hour window, while others are more generous and offer 96-hour test-drive programs.