What To Do If A Dealer Won't Let You Take A Test Drive
Buying a car is a process, and often one filled with challenges and pitfalls. For instance, the Feds told 97 car dealerships to knock it off with the hidden fees already, which can hit buyers right at the end of the lengthy transaction process. However, before deciding on the right model, getting behind the wheel for a test drive is a crucial step, and it's one that doesn't always go smoothly. Certain dealerships reportedly make test driving more challenging by requiring credit checks and sometimes even flat out refusing.
From the dealership's perspective, it doesn't benefit the bottom line to allow unserious buyers to rack up miles on unsold cars. For instance, it may not be easy walking into a Lamborghini dealership and demanding to test drive a $250,000 Huracán without some sort of proof that you're not wasting the dealer's time. However, in terms of your average car, it becomes less clear how much a potential buyer should be evaluated (if at all) prior to testing out the vehicle.
While a credit check prior to a test drive may help weed out those not intent on buying, it could also put off potential customers, who may feel unjustly profiled. Regardless, the situation is a tricky one for dealerships to manage. When asked what to do if a dealership refuses to allow a test drive, one Quora poster recommended, "Do the same thing you would do after a bad date –- move on." Even in the case of a more expensive model, many dealerships have a designated demo car, or one that serves as the test drive vehicle. So, if the dealer refuses your request for a test drive, you should look elsewhere.
Does a credit check hurt your credit? Here's what to watch out for at a dealership
There are two types of credit inquiries, one being harmless (soft) and the other potentially lowering your overall score (hard). If a dealership runs a check prior to a test drive, it's considered a soft inquiry, only providing limited information such as your score, which doesn't count against you.
Unfortunately, your three-digit credit score can cause a dealership to jump to several conclusions about you. For instance, a lower score could indicate that it may be more difficult to get approval for a loan, with lenders potentially seeing you as a riskier investment. Even if you can get financing, your terms will be less favorable than someone with a higher score. From a dealership's perspective, this information can help salespeople gauge which models are likely to get approved lending, eliminating time spent on cars outside of a realistic budget. That's why you should take these steps before visiting a dealership if you suspect that your credit score is poor.
However, in some cases, an overeager dealer may attempt to get you to apply for a loan early in the process, which is a hard inquiry. And this isn't the only thing to watch out for, as greedy dealers make everything about the buying process worse. Nevertheless, a loan application form gathers a lot of similar data as a credit check, but it also dings your score, because it digs much deeper into your financials and signals to creditors that you're looking to take on more debt. Select the car, and be ready to move forward with the purchase before you fill out a loan application.