What To Do If A Dealer Won't Let You Take A Test Drive

Buying a car is a process, and often one filled with challenges and pitfalls. For instance, the Feds told 97 car dealerships to knock it off with the hidden fees already, which can hit buyers right at the end of the lengthy transaction process. However, before deciding on the right model, getting behind the wheel for a test drive is a crucial step, and it's one that doesn't always go smoothly. Certain dealerships reportedly make test driving more challenging by requiring credit checks and sometimes even flat out refusing.

From the dealership's perspective, it doesn't benefit the bottom line to allow unserious buyers to rack up miles on unsold cars. For instance, it may not be easy walking into a Lamborghini dealership and demanding to test drive a $250,000 Huracán without some sort of proof that you're not wasting the dealer's time. However, in terms of your average car, it becomes less clear how much a potential buyer should be evaluated (if at all) prior to testing out the vehicle.

While a credit check prior to a test drive may help weed out those not intent on buying, it could also put off potential customers, who may feel unjustly profiled. Regardless, the situation is a tricky one for dealerships to manage. When asked what to do if a dealership refuses to allow a test drive, one Quora poster recommended, "Do the same thing you would do after a bad date –- move on." Even in the case of a more expensive model, many dealerships have a designated demo car, or one that serves as the test drive vehicle. So, if the dealer refuses your request for a test drive, you should look elsewhere.