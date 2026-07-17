Here's How Much The 2021 Mazda 6 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Mazda 6 was a sharper-driving alternative to typical sedans such as the Camry or Accord. When it launched with its extensively redesigned body and updated SkyActiv technology in 2014, Mazda offered the 184-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Edmunds praised the responsive gas engine, precise steering feel, and agile handling, but it came at the expense of a wooden, overly stiff ride.

The Mazda 6 gained some tech updates for the 2021 model year, marking the first time that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto became standard across the lineup. It was still a worthy alternative to a Toyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata, or Honda Accord, with Car and Driver ranking it second of the best midsize family sedans for 2021, just behind the first-placed Accord. This is high praise for a vehicle competing in a segment of newer rivals underpinned by more modern platforms, newer engines, and abundant tech features.

By that time, the third-generation Mazda 6 platform was already seven years old, so it's interesting to know how it retained its value given its stellar reputation. 2021 was also the final model year of the Mazda 6 in the USA. KBB data suggests a 2021 Mazda 6 has a resale value of around $14,850 in 2026. From that, we can verify the actual five-year depreciation by comparing it with the car's sub-$25,500 base price, and it turns out the Mazda 6 lost 41% of its value since it rolled out of the dealership.