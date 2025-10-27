Here's How Much A 2020 Mazda CX-5 Has Depreciated After 5 Years

The Mazda CX-5 is more than a popular crossover in a crowded segment; it's the automaker's bread and butter in the U.S. For more than a decade, the CX-5 has been one of Mazda's best-selling models outside Japan. Praised for its sporty handling and reliability, this compact five-door regularly scores high in many rankings, and is considered one of the most reliable new cars you can buy under $30,000. Yet, despite the acclaim, the CX-5 still takes a depreciation hit.

Major valuation trackers report that a 2020 CX-5 drops a little over 40% from its original selling price after five years, placing it towards the bottom of the pack against rivals. But why does depreciation matter on a 5-year-old car? Because vehicles of this age are often a sweet spot for used-car buyers, offering a balance of affordability and relative newness. The steeper the depreciation rate, the lower the selling price.

At the same time, a sharper drop in value translates into a lower trade-in offer. To understand what this means for the Mazda CX-5, we reviewed five-year data from CarEdge and iSeeCars. Out of curiosity, we compared the CX-5 to competitors such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue.