Why Mazda's Skyactiv Engine Tech Is More Than Just Branding

From Ford's EcoBoost to Audi's Quattro, the car world is filled with trademarked terms intended to put the unique selling point of an automaker's vehicles front and center. Mazda's Skyactiv is no different, as the Japanese manufacturer offers a raft of advanced technologies intended to improve fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. It can be a confusing concept to grasp as the features and the resulting benefits differ between Mazda models.

The easiest place to start with Skyactiv is the beating heart of any internal combustion vehicle: the engine. Mazda aimed to combust fuel with each cylinder as efficiently as possible. To aid the process and prevent knocking, cavities are carved out in the pistons, and the multi-hole fuel injectors are used to ensure precision. The Skyactiv-G family of engines, launched in 2011, has extremely high compression ratios, as high as 14:1. For comparison, General Motors' current LS motors have compression ratios settled around 10:1.