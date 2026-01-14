Here's How Much A 2020 Mazda3 Has Depreciated After 5 Years

When you look at CarEdge's 38% depreciation forecast for a 2020 Mazda3, and translate it into dollars and cents, it means the compact car will shed over $10,000 of its original value during the first few years of ownership (according to CarEdge, the 2020 Mazda3 sold for an average price of $26,402). This also indicates that around $16,000 will be retained in the value of the car, which CarEdge deems "good" value. Depreciation is not an exact science, though, so it's worth looking at more than one data source when trying to find the value of a 2020 Mazda3. KBB's depreciation analysis is another strong source of data, as it's based on auction sales, private sales, and trade-in prices.

At the end of 2025, KBB put the resale value of an entry-level 2020 Mazda3 sedan at $13,628. The MSRP of the base Mazda3 in 2020 was $22,420 (including $920 destination fee), which puts its five-year depreciation rate at around 39%. The higher-end Preferred Sedan appears to hold its value better than the base-spec models, at around 67%, given its $25,120 price tag and $16,825 resale value. This means it is predicted to lose only 33% of its value after five years of ownership.

The entry-level Mazda3 hatchback, meanwhile, had a starting price of $24,620 and a resale value of $16,104, according to the same KBB data. That translates into a similarly reasonable depreciation rate of about 35%, or 65% value retention after five years. Much like with the sedan, however, there are depreciation rate differences across Mazda3 hatchback models, with the higher-end Premium Hatchback having a heavier depreciation of around 37%. This takes into account its starting price of $29,820 when new and resale value of $18,837 after five years.