Following The 3-Second Buffer Driving Rule Could Save Your Life

For as fun as driving can be, and as necessary as it is in many of the country's decidedly car-centric urban areas, driving is not a particularly safe activity. Even with far more safety features and safer structural design in modern cars — as demonstrated in this Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash test pitting a '90s Chevy Blazer against a modern Blazer crossover — over 2.25 million people are injured in car accidents each year. Each day, about 100 people die in traffic accidents, with more than 36,600 fatalities in 2025 alone.

While not everything is under your control as a driver, there are proven ways to make your commutes safer, giving you the best opportunity to respond safely when something dangerous happens on the road. Chief among these is the three-second rule. No, it's not a suggestion that everyone should be driving cars with a three-second 0-to-60 time. Rather, the three-second rule, first formulated by the National Safety Council, urges drivers to always maintain a buffer between their car and the car in front of them of at least three seconds.

To follow this rule, drivers should identify a fixed landmark, like a tree, a road sign, or an intersection, and begin counting seconds the moment the rear end of the car in front of them passes this landmark. If you don't get to three seconds before the front end of your car passes the same landmark, you're likely following too closely and could be at increased risk of a collision if the car in front of you suddenly brakes. It's important to maintain this distance both in the city and on the highway both for safety and because it's good to keep a consistent practice.