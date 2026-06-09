A Little Medicinal THC While Driving Is Probably Fine, Australia Decides

We can all probably agree that driving under the influence is bad, and you shouldn't do it, but figuring out enforcement can get tricky. Alcohol is complicated enough, but now that THC has been legalized in many states (and other countries around the world), and doctors can write prescriptions for medical marijuana, where do we draw the line? So far, most jurisdictions have preferred to kick the can down the road, hoping it becomes someone else's problem. Per our friends at CarScoops, ABC News reports that Australia plans to allow medical marijuana users to drive with a tiny bit of THC in their system.

Like with alcohol, the proposed limit on driving with (medically prescribed) THC in your system isn't meant as a solution that lets you drive high. Instead, it's meant to set a cutoff for enforcement, so drivers with too little THC in their systems to impact their ability to drive safely don't have to worry about catching a DUI charge. In its current form, the proposed regulation would only apply to drivers with prescriptions that have been registered with the state and have completed a short safety class. For now, that proposed cutoff is 50 nanograms per milliliter.

As NSW Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison told ABC News, "What we're doing is walking that delicate line between ensuring we maintain road safety but also that we enable people who have a prescribed medication to be able to drive."