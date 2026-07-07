Tesla FSD Foiled By Sunglasses On Driver Asleep At The Wheel On Canadian Mountain Pass

Luckily this is not yet another story about a Tesla with its "Full Self-Driving" system turned on leading to a fatal crash. If anything, the system may have prevented a crash in this case. But FSD is supposed to detect if a driver is not paying attention, drowsy, or asleep, and completely failed to do so.

Tech Times reports that Carleigh King was pulled over on the side of Trans-Canada Highway 1 when she noticed a gray Tesla drive by with the driver slumped over. She caught up to the Tesla and shot video of the driver, wearing large sunglasses, asleep at the wheel as the Tesla drove over a twisty mountain pass between Golden and Revelstoke.

King reported the Tesla to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police; authorities did not encounter it on the road, and there are no reports of a crash. However, the Revelstoke RCMP has its license plate and is following up with the owner. British Columbia law prohibits the use of Level 3 and above automated driving systems on public roads. FSD is a Level 2 system, which is legal, but requires drivers to be "awake, alert, and in control, a hand on the wheel, feet near or on the pedals at all times." Tech Times also reports that there were two children in the back of the car at the time, though they are not visible in the video posted to Castanet News.