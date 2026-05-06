Lucid Suffers A Net Loss Of $1 Billion In The First Quarter Of 2026

Even before traditional automakers canceled all their upcoming EVs, the Rivian R2 was the most exciting future EV out there. Rivian recognizes that what the world needs now is love, and an affordable EV SUV. The R2 will be hitting driveways next month, but the automaker is already planning several spin-offs of the cute little hatchy-back SUV. From Reuters:

"There are other variants of R2, which we haven't shown," CEO RJ ​Scaringe said in an interview with Reuters, when asked about a pickup variant of R2. "What ​we're building in Georgia allows for different variations," he said, referring to a ⁠new plant where Rivian will eventually expand production of R2 vehicles. Scaringe did not disclose details ​on what the other variants would look like. Demand for EVs has taken a hit with the removal ​of key tax credits in the United States, although high gasoline prices have raised some interest in battery-powered vehicles. Affordable EVs are seen as a bright spot in the electric vehicle industry since borrowing costs remain high.

Not only are we getting a sick-looking EV, but we're getting more sick-looking EVs! As a reminder, the R2 MSRPs for around $48,490, gets a range of 345 miles and boost at 350 horsepower engine, rear-wheel drive and can get to 60 mph from a dead stop in about three seconds. We're absolutely giddy over it and can't wait to see the R2, and any future brothers and sisters, on the road.

Rivian, like most automakers right now, reported an operating loss in the first quarter of 2026, but not as big as predicted, which is nice. Stock price dropped on the news of this stronger-than-expected showing because the stock market is made up and you can't tell me otherwise. Anyway, if anyone can give Tesla a run for its money, it's Rivian.