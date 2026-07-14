World Endurance Championship Moving Season Finale Out Of Gulf As There's No End In Sight To U.S. War With Iran

Despite President Donald Trump's promises that his ill-advised war against Iran would be two weeks long, the conflict is still ongoing four months later. Along with the thousands of military casualties and civilian deaths, the war has both constrained the global economy and derailed any plans to organize international events in West Asia. The FIA World Endurance Championship is the latest racing series on the verge of relocating events out of the Gulf states. This move comes as Formula 1 considers the fate of its rounds in the region this season.

With sporadic barrages of ballistic missiles and explosive drones, it's not the smartest idea to run floodlit Western spectator events within range of Iran. Daily Sportscar reports that WEC officials are set to relocate the Qatar 1812 km and the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the final two rounds of the 2026 season. The Qatar round was initially the season opener, but was postponed with the start of hostilities. The October and November races would be moved to Barcelona, Spain, and Monza, Italy. Both replacement European rounds would be six-hour races.