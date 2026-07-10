Republicans starting yet another war in the Middle East was always destined to make oil, and therefore gas, more expensive. Especially once Iran took control of the Strait of Hormuz. But with a temporary deal in place to negotiate an end to the war, the International Energy Agency actually predicted we'd see a global oil surplus in 2027. Now that the temporary ceasefire has — entirely predictably — fallen apart, Reuters reports the IEA is having second thoughts about forecasting that oil surplus next year.

When Iran took control of the Strait of Hormuz, the effective closure reduced supply by about 14 million barrels per day "during the peak of the largest oil supply crisis in history." In June, though, the agreement to talk about eventually agreeing on a future peace deal increased supply by about 4.1 million bpd. That brought oil prices down significantly, even though that boost to crude oil entering the global supply was still 9.4 million bpd lower than it was before Republicans insisted on starting this stupid war.

Overall, the IEA predicted we'd see global oil production fall by about 3.7 million bpd in 2026, with an extra 7.5 million bpd being added next year, the forecast suggested supply would exceed demand by 4.62 million bpd. "Much lower oil prices are also incentivising growth in oil use, as is a brightening economic outlook," the IEA wrote in a recent report. The only problem is, in order for that to happen, the IEA needs the U.S. to make this whole "peace deal" thing a reality. Otherwise, goodbye oil surplus.