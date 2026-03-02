Retaliatory Iranian Bombings May Sideline F1 And WEC Races In The Region

Following several airborne attacks by Israeli and U.S. forces, as well as the assassination of the Ayatollah, Iran spent Saturday and Sunday bombarding several U.S. military facilities, and launched efforts to upend aviation with strikes on airports in Qatar, Bahrain, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. With the FIA World Endurance Championship scheduled to kick off its 2026 season with the Qatari prologue test on March 22nd, and F1 bound for Bahrain and Saudi in mid-April, these major motorsport events are currently up in the air. Will the FIA sign off on sending its highest profile sports car and open wheel series into a war-torn region?

FIA President Ben Sulayem issued the following statement on Monday:

"...My thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted. "At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities. We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly. Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organization is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

U.S. President Donald Trump informed the New York Times this weekend that military operations could be expected to maintain the current tempo of battle for four to five weeks, "but we have the capability to go longer than that." With just three weeks until the WEC round kicks off, and about six weeks until F1 is scheduled to be within bombing range, it seems unwise to continue moving forward with these races.