F1 Will Race In Las Vegas Until 2037 After 10-Year Extension

After a bumpy start at the first Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1's dream event in the Nevada desert has quickly become one of the few marquee rounds of the modern championship calendar that doesn't produce a boring on-track product. And thankfully, the race in the casino oasis will be around for the foreseeable future. F1 announced a ten-year contract extension for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday. The F1 cars will continue to race down the Strip through 2037.

It was clear from the beginning that F1 Management was all-in for a Vegas race. The championship spent $500 million on the land acquisition and construction of its pit building for the event. It is still rare for the championship itself to be heavily invested in organizing an individual event, but F1's executives envisioned how lucrative having a permanent presence just off the Strip could be. Casinos were paying millions to sponsor the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and fans forked over at least $1,000 for a grandstand seat to the inaugural race in 2023. On the extension, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement: