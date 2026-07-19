12 Fuel-Efficient Hybrid Cars That Aren't A Toyota Prius

The 2026 Toyota Prius hybrid is the U.S. fuel efficiency champ if you exclude plug-in hybrids. The base model, which starts at $29,845 (with delivery) has an astonishing 57 mpg combined EPA rating, and equally bonkers 57 mpg city and 56 highway. Even the all-wheel-drive variant, which boasts an electric motor on the rear axle, is highly economical. It's rated at 54 mpg combined, 53 city, and 54 highway. Higher-end trims are worse, but still among the country's most fuel-efficient cars.

What's even more impressive is that unlike previous generations, the current Prius isn't slow. The 2.0-liter hybrid system with two electric motors produces 194 horsepower (196 hp for the AWD model), enough for a 0-60 sprint of 7.2 seconds (front-wheel drive) or 7.0 seconds (AWD), according to Toyota. Another thing that has changed for the better: the design. Instead of the cacophonous styling of the previous-gen Prius, the new model looks clean, fresh, and dare we say it — sporty? No wonder we called the 2024 Toyota Prius hybrid perfection.

But of course, the Prius isn't the only highly efficient hybrid car on sale in the U.S. Electrified power trains are more prevalent than ever, and many of them approach the Prius efficiency figures. Some are also more practical, others more luxurious. So, let's have a closer look at them in ascending order, from the lowest to the highest mpg. Important notice: The prices mentioned are with delivery fee included.