Here's Some Stuff You Can Tow With A Slate Truck (And Some You Probably Shouldn't Try)

With a projected towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, the Slate Truck is squarely in Class I hitch territory and, frankly, makes it more capable than its price tag might suggest. That figure won't move a horse trailer or a fifth-wheel RV, but it provides more capability than most people realize — especially at a starting price just below $25,000. The question is what you actually do with 2,000 pounds of towing capacity, and where you hit the wall.

A Class I hitch handles up to 2,000 pounds of gross trailer weight and covers small tent campers, personal watercraft, and lightweight utility loads — enough for a weekend's worth of recreation without breaking a sweat. In practice, a Slate can reasonably handle a small teardrop camper, a kayak, most small fishing boats with a modest trailer, or a motorcycle on a trailer — in case your bike can't fit on the Slate's bed.

What you cannot do with 2,000 pounds is tow a pop-up camper, which averages around 2,300 pounds empty. You can't haul a jet ski and trailer if the setup exceeds the limit — and once you add gas, gear, and life jackets, it often does. A standard A-frame camper, which averages 1,700 pounds unloaded, is theoretically within range, but its fully loaded gross weight typically runs upwards of 2,500 lbs, far outside the Slate's capability.