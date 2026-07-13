The Pros And Cons Of Making The Switch To Plastic Ramps From Your Metal Ones

The most obvious benefit of plastic ramps over metal ramps is their lower purchase price. Naturally, plastic is cheaper for manufacturers to work with, and that saving passes on to the customer too. For example, a relatively inexpensive set of steel car service ramps can cost $100 or less, such as this House Deals set on Amazon, with far more expensive units also available — particularly those that are geared toward heavy-duty or hydraulic use. Conversely, plastic ramp sets are abundantly available for at or below that price point. Amazon also lists several plastic sets that sit just below $70, such as this set by . Not only are they cheaper, but with a 20,000-pound load capacity, they sometimes eclipse the capacity of most affordable metal ramps, which usually sits at between 6,500 and 8,000 lbs.

If low-profile ramps will suffice, plastic sets are even cheaper — with prices starting at less than $30. These can't match the capability of the pricier plastic ramps, but with a maximum weight limit of 5,500 pounds, they come close to the strength of cheaper metal units. Another alternative to cheap steel ramps are aluminum ones. And while these may be durable, rust-proof, and lighter than some comparable steel sets, they generally command notably more money. Most sets are advertised in the multiple hundreds of dollars, so they are perhaps better for garages that will use them frequently, rather than the average home DIYer.