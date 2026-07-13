The Pros And Cons Of Making The Switch To Plastic Ramps From Your Metal Ones
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Some things are always worth spending money on, and for any competent DIY car enthusiast, a reliable set of car ramps is absolutely one of them. A good set will last years, keep you safe while undertaking maintenance tasks, and generally make garage work a little easier. But while metal car service ramps have traditionally been the go-to, plastic ramps are now becoming far more common due to their affordability, so should you be making the swap?
As always, there are pros and cons to each ramp type, with cost, portability, safety, maintenance, and capability to be considered. As a general rule, plastic ramps look like a solid winner for occasional DIY users, but those who need an immensely durable set of ramps capable of heavy-duty use over extended periods of time still can't go wrong with a set of metal ones — steel and aluminum are the most common options. If you're struggling to decide if that's you, here's everything you need to know.
Plastic ramps impress from a price perspective
The most obvious benefit of plastic ramps over metal ramps is their lower purchase price. Naturally, plastic is cheaper for manufacturers to work with, and that saving passes on to the customer too. For example, a relatively inexpensive set of steel car service ramps can cost $100 or less, such as this House Deals set on Amazon, with far more expensive units also available — particularly those that are geared toward heavy-duty or hydraulic use. Conversely, plastic ramp sets are abundantly available for at or below that price point. Amazon also lists several plastic sets that sit just below $70, such as this set by Oivjckx Store. Not only are they cheaper, but with a 20,000-pound load capacity, they sometimes eclipse the capacity of most affordable metal ramps, which usually sits at between 6,500 and 8,000 lbs.
If low-profile ramps will suffice, plastic sets are even cheaper — with prices starting at less than $30. These can't match the capability of the pricier plastic ramps, but with a maximum weight limit of 5,500 pounds, they come close to the strength of cheaper metal units. Another alternative to cheap steel ramps are aluminum ones. And while these may be durable, rust-proof, and lighter than some comparable steel sets, they generally command notably more money. Most sets are advertised in the multiple hundreds of dollars, so they are perhaps better for garages that will use them frequently, rather than the average home DIYer.
Metal ramps look like a clear winner for heavy-duty use
Plastic car service ramps look like the wise choice for budget-minded home mechanics who like to carry out their own oil changes. However, steel and aluminum ramps are impressively capable and durable since they offer much higher tensile strength than plastic. And while impacts, sun exposure, and extreme hot and cold cycles could weaken plastic ramps and make them brittle, that's less of an issue for well-maintained metal ramps.
For serious and professional use, some steel ramps boast highly impressive load ratings, too, such as this 20-ton set from Norco, which retails for around $1,100, or this $500 set from Best Metal Products (BMP), which is galvanised for durability. A maximum weight limit of 9,000 pounds is specified, but BMP assures buyers that the car ramps have been torture-tested up to 17,501 pounds, proving their effectiveness.
Meanwhile, aluminum ramps don't typically offer ratings quite so high, with numerous sub-$500 sets showing maximum capacities between 3,000 and 6,000 pounds. Heavy-duty sets are available, with one set boasting a maximum limit of 14,000 pounds, but these are pricey, at almost $1,400 (and that's at a discounted price, too.) Plastic ramps might be cheaper and strong enough for personal use, but the strength and endurance of steel ramps are impossible to ignore at a professional level.
Plastic ramps offer improved maneuverability
Plastic ramps will naturally be an awful lot lighter and therefore easier to handle than hefty steel units. For a direct comparison between steel and plastic, a cheap and cheerful set of plastic car service ramps we found on Amazon tips the scales at just 6.8 pounds, whereas a basic set of equally affordable VigorTool steel ramps sits at 29.4 pounds.
If you find a pair of aluminum ramps for an affordable price, they'll generally not be as light as a set of plastic ramps, but they'll often be lighter than comparable steel ramps, since Aluminum is about 2.5 times lighter than steel. But since steel is stronger, comparable aluminum ramps are sometimes bulkier in size. It's also worth considering that lighter ramps will be far easier to adjust than heavy steel ramps when in position on the floor, and if you find yourself constantly tweaking your ramps, a set that packs a lightweight construction should be at the top of your list. So, while a set of well-engineered heavy-duty aluminum ramps very well may be a solid alternative to hefty steel ramps, if ease of maneuverability is of chief importance, plastic cannot be beaten.
Keeping things safe and steady
There are drawbacks to both plastic and metal ramps when it comes to stability and safety. Starting with the weak points of plastic car service ramps, while strong, we've already covered that extreme temperatures can affect the material. Cold weather can cause plastic to go brittle, which has caused concerns to rise for potential buyers — the last thing anyone needs is ramps to crack or shatter when carrying the weight of a car. Sunlight can weaken plastic ramps, so while they might be ideal for occasional indoor use, exposing them to direct sunlight or temperature changes over extended periods does pose a risk to owners.
As for metal ramps, while there is a less pronounced risk of the ramps cracking or failing in the same way as plastic ramps, there are still risks involved. For example, metal surfaces can still be notoriously slippery when wet, so look for a set that has grooves or ridges for improved grip. Rubber pads on the bottom will help the ramps grip the floor, too, so it's a good idea to look for a set that features these. Of course, unlike plastic or even aluminum, steel ramps will be susceptible to rust if left bare or if the factory paint finish wears off. Regardless of whether your preference is plastic or metal, while there are drawbacks to each, it's worth noting that in the ramps vs. jack stands debate, ramps are generally considered to be the safer bet.
Maintenance and long-term durability of both
As already covered, ramps can deteriorate, no matter what material they are made from. So care and maintenance need to be factored in. Interestingly, the same tips apply to both steel and metal ramps. A general rule is that ramps should be stored away somewhere dry and out of direct sunlight. Not only will this help plastic ramps avoid UV damage, but it also reduces exposure to the elements for metal ramps, which will slow the effects of corrosion. For the same reason, ramps should always be dried and cleared of any debris before being stored away. Not only will water and muck speed up the rusting process of steel ramps, but regardless of the ramps' construction, a buildup of oil and muck could cause a vehicle to slip when using the ramp.
Ultimately, with proper care, a good set of metal ramps will almost always outlast a plastic set, simply because plastic is more prone to turning brittle and being damaged by sunlight. Meanwhile, a well-built set of aluminum ramps will likely outlast steel ones since they don't rust, which helps offset their steeper price tags. That said, there are still numerous pros that make switching to plastic ramps a worthwhile swap, namely initial outlay and portability — just know that a pricey pair of metal ramps is likely the best way to go if you're after a set to outlive the car you're working on.