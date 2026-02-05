Ramps Vs. Jack Stands: Which Is Better For Working Under Your Car?

There comes a time in every amateur gearhead's life when they're underneath a car wondering if they set the jack exactly right — that's when it's time to invest in some ramps or jack stands. But which should you get? You should have a set of jack stands if you're going to do more under your car than check the oil. That's because there are jobs you can't do when your vehicle is up on ramps, which don't allow you remove the wheels. That's important for tasks like tire rotations. And unlike ramps, jack stands have adjustable heights. They also take up less room to store. Just beware of cheap jack stands, which are dangerous.

That's not to say you shouldn't bother with ramps. Ramps can be great additions to your garage because they are simpler to use than jacks stands and can greatly cut down the time it takes to do certain tasks, like the aforementioned oil changes. As far as we're concerned, tools that save us time are often well worth the investment. If you just need to take a quick look under your car, ramps are the better choice for just that reason. However, if your budget only allows you to have one or the other, we recommend getting jack stands so that you're able to keep your car lifted for any job you need to do. Later, you might give some thought to adding ramps to your repertoire.