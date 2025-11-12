Someone Torture-Tested Drive-Up Ramps So You Don't Have Learn The Hard Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When doing maintenance or repairs to your car, access to the underside of the vehicle is often essential. But many automobiles don't have the necessary clearance in order to squeeze between the ground and undercarriage. Ideally, a hydraulic lift offers the best access, with powerful supporting arms able to raise the car high into the air. Unfortunately, not only do you need a dedicated garage space for such a piece of equipment, but it'll also run you well into the thousands of dollars for something like an AMGO hydraulic 2 post lift, which retails for around $3,800. Alternatively, The QuickJack is a slick tool that makes working under a car quick and easy, with some models costing less than $2,000. Nevertheless, these costly solutions aren't for everybody, especially considering you can find various drive-up ramps for less than $100. But are they any good?

One YouTuber, Project Farm, sought to test several different drive-up ramps ranging from around $60 up to $160. Surprisingly, the least expensive Pittsburgh plastic ramps grabbed the number one spot, whereas the much higher priced VOWAGH ramps came in sixth. The tests featured a variety of cars, including front-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and rear-wheel drive vehicles, and a total of 11 different ramps. Each product was put through a series of evaluations, such as how well each stays in place, how much weight each can support before failing, and how much force it takes for the vehicles to roll off the ramps.