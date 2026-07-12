EV Theft Is Virtually Non-Existent Compared To Gas And Diesel-Powered Vehicles

Auto thefts saw another massive drop in occurrences last year, with the number of cars reported stolen in 2025 falling 23% compared to 2024 — and that's on top of the 17% percent decline in 2024 versus 2023. Those were the two largest annual car-theft declines in the past 40 years, according to the nonprofit National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

There are a number of factors at work here, too. Some of the change can likely be marked down to the world moving on from the pandemic years, when the number of stolen cars spiked significantly. Then, there was the easily preventable Kia Boys theft crisis, now seemingly addressed, and the fact that it's virtually impossible to hotwire modern cars.

Another potential reason why the overall number of auto theft rates is down, however, could be because the number of EVs in this country is going up — and pluggable vehicles, whether they're all-electric or plug-in hybrids, are much less likely to be stolen than their gasoline- or diesel-powered counterparts.

That said, how much less likely is a bit tricky to parse when looking at pluggable vehicles as a single category. In fact, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) doesn't actually report on this, instead saying that the 20 vehicles with the very lowest claim rates — which included eight all-electric vehicles and four hybrids or plug-in hybrids — were responsible for about 85% fewer whole-vehicle claims than the average for all passenger vehicles. So, let's see how some of those top EVs rated on their own, starting with some impressive results from Tesla: While Tesla's cargo deliveries appear to be easy targets, its cars are not.