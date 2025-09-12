Catalytic Converter Theft Is Still An Expensive Problem But Congress Wants To Do Something About It

VINs — vehicle identification numbers — really are the trick, as both New York and California found when the states required that the data be either engraved by dealers or recorded by junkyards. It was also recommended that owners etch their vehicles' VINs into the converters, or request that police departments do it for them. Protective cages were also a proposed defense against thieves; my aging Honda Element has been outfitted with one of these since its catalytic converter was filched when it was street parked in Brooklyn several years ago.

Nowadays, even if your converter is less likely to be stolen (a lot less likely in New York City, with thefts plunging to fewer than 1,500 in 2024 from more than 8,500 in 2022, according to Gothamist), it remains a lucrative target, thanks to the platinum, palladium, and rhodium it can contain. NADA's press release endorsing the House and Senate bills, which the organization says have bipartisan support, explained that "stolen catalytic converters can garner anywhere from $20 to $350 on the black market, with the replacement cost to vehicle owners averaging over $2,500."