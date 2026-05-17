Can You Hotwire A Modern Car?

It looks easy enough in the movies: You simply crack the plastic cover off the steering column, twist a few wires together, and off you go. And it really wasn't much harder than that for older vehicles. Heck, you can learn how to hotwire an old car by visiting the right websites. Modern cars, though, are another story. Nearly all of them — except for some Hyundais and Kias — have added a further step into the starting process that makes traditional hotwiring impossible.

As a quick refresher, starting a typical internal combustion engine works by closing a circuit between the vehicle's 12-volt battery and the actual starter. It's the electricity from the battery that provides the initial power to turn over the motor. In older cars, turning the key was what closed the circuit. Old-school hotwiring was just a matter of bypassing the ignition cylinder and connecting some wires directly.

That began to change when GM introduced its Vehicle Anti-Theft System (VATS) in the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette. This relied on a tiny resistor built into the key itself. As a result, the starter circuit could only be closed if the current moving past that resistor was at the appropriate pre-set value. That was checked by adding a current reader, too. The next step in hotwire prevention came when Ford swapped resistors for RFID chips in the ignition keys of the 1997 Mustang.

As a result of these efforts, physically completing the circuit only by touching wires together — the conventional definition of hotwiring — no longer works. On the other hand, car thieves have some new tricks up their sleeves.