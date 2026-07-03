Cargo Thefts Are Rising And Tesla Factory Docks Appear To Be A Real Easy Target

Criminals are always looking for ways to make it rich, quick. Some have learned to skip private consumers and go straight to the source, like the thieves hitting up Tesla's Gigafactory Nevada facility to steal batteries straight from the source, Wired reports.

It's called cargo theft, and the crime has more than doubled in occurrences since 2022, and according to a recent report from the American Transportation Research Institute those thefts have cost the trucking industry as much as $6.6 billion a year, amounting to nearly $18 million per day. In the growing sub-scheme of cargo theft called "strategic theft" where an individual or group aim to find weak points in security and protocols at targeted companies. This approach might consist of presenting a fake ID or establishing some sort of connection with a legitimate trucking outlet that would be able to get a vehicle into the facility, pick up the cargo, and run off with it with little-to-no suspicion. And like the oil fields, these thefts are more easily done, successfully, in remote areas much like the Gigafactory is located. Once cargo is obtained from somewhere like Tesla, it's a race to sell off the batteries or their precious elements before anyone figures out or discovers they're stolen.