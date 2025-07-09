The Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team all seems to have come unraveled in the last couple of years under the control of team principal Christian Horner. After twenty years at the helm, with six World Constructors' Championships and eight World Drivers' Championships to show for it, Horner was relieved of his position Wednesday. The team have not provided reason for the decision, which comes about a year after Horner's internal sexual misconduct allegations, though it's most likely related to the dramatic falloff in performance the team have seen over the last two seasons and his falling out with Red Bull lead driver Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen. Horner has been replaced by Red Bull junior squad Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies.

Things just haven't been the same since the death of the taurine-infused energy drink company co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022, a major supporter of Horner's. A political rift began to develop within the squad with Horner on one side and team advisor Helmut Marko—with the support of the Verstappens—on the other. Horner's sex pest scandal ripped through the paddock in 2024, deepening that rift and further pushing several key components of the team to either call for Horner's removal, or depart themselves. Ford, RBR's engine partner for 2026, has been vocal about displeasure with Horner's actions, legendary technical director Adrian Newey left the team for Aston Martin, and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley left in 2024 to run Sauber. The only thing saving Horner from an earlier exit was the car's performance, but with the team's poor form in 2025 he's out.