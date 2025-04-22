Sebastian Vettel Could Become Red Bull's Next F1 Tyrant, According To Helmut Marko

Formula 1 fans over the past 15 years have personified the unforgiving nature of remaining a driver in the world championship as Dr. Helmut Marko. However, he knows he can't work forever. Marko suggested four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel as his ideal successor as Red Bull's chief motorsport advisor and principal of the company's infamous junior team during the recent race weekend in Saudi Arabia. The 81-year-old Austrian is adamant that Vettel would quickly adapt to the role synonymous with shattering the dreams of aspiring F1 drivers.

Marko's unique position with F1 is primarily due to the Le Mans winner's close relationship with late Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. The junior team was founded in 2001 with Marko at the helm, predating Red Bull Racing by four years. The Austrian energy drinks brand, then and now, is known for sponsoring extreme sports to market itself to young people. Red Bull entered the sport with the stated goal of developing the youngest-ever F1 champion. An effort that led to Vettel winning the 2009 F1 drivers' title. Marko now wants that champion to replace him. According to Motorsport.com, Marko said on a German F1 broadcast: